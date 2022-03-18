IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO William E. Welch Sells 479,542 Shares

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) CEO William E. Welch sold 479,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $1,793,487.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of IRNT opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86. IronNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $47.50.
IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.
IRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.
IronNet Company Profile (Get Rating)
IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.
