IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO William E. Welch Sells 479,542 Shares

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) CEO William E. Welch sold 479,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $1,793,487.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of IRNT opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86. IronNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IronNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IronNet by 13,407.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

IronNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

