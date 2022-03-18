Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Up to $14.46

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.46, but opened at $14.85. Iris Energy shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 228 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.
The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44.
Iris Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:IREN)
Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.
