iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Critical Review

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Inari Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $322.83 million 12.84 -$101.36 million ($3.45) -40.73 Inari Medical $276.98 million 15.84 $9.84 million $0.16 541.78

Inari Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for iRhythm Technologies and Inari Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 0 1 8 0 2.89 Inari Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $156.90, suggesting a potential upside of 11.66%. Inari Medical has a consensus price target of $106.80, suggesting a potential upside of 23.21%. Given Inari Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -31.40% -34.03% -21.26% Inari Medical 3.55% 4.33% 3.60%

Summary

Inari Medical beats iRhythm Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period. The company was founded by Uday N. Kumar in September 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

