IOTA Price Hits $0.73 (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. IOTA has a total market cap of $2.02 billion and $24.49 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOTA has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001738 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

VITE (VITE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00049849 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.