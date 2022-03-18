IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IOBT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

IOBT stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 627 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,085. IO Biotech has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,979,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,114,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,171,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

