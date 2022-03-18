Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,813,000 after buying an additional 24,734,553 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 160.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,797,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,848,000 after buying an additional 1,442,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,580,000 after buying an additional 1,375,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,966,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,681 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,004,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

