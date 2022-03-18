Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,463 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,378% compared to the typical volume of 302 call options.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GDYN shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $146,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

