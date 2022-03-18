Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Glencore (GLEN)

Glencore (LON: GLEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/15/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/15/2022 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 590 ($7.67) price target on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 580 ($7.54). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 490 ($6.37) price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/25/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 490 ($6.37) price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.15) price target on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 470 ($6.11) to GBX 490 ($6.37). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 500 ($6.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.85) price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.15) price target on the stock.
- 2/7/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 470 ($6.11) to GBX 480 ($6.24). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 2/3/2022 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.85) price target on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.11) price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.85) price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2022 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.53) price target on the stock.
GLEN stock traded up GBX 4.15 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 479.25 ($6.23). 77,679,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,004,184. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 426.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 382.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. Glencore plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 514.10 ($6.69).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.
