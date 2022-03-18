Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cryoport (CYRX)

Cryoport (NASDAQ: CYRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2022 – Cryoport was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

3/2/2022 – Cryoport had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $94.00 to $70.00.

2/25/2022 – Cryoport had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $75.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Cryoport was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/25/2022 – Cryoport had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $93.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Cryoport was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

1/28/2022 – Cryoport was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

1/19/2022 – Cryoport was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Cryoport stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 18,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,920. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a current ratio of 16.26.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $33,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 32,403 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 5.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

