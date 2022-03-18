Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS):

3/14/2022 – Arbutus Biopharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $8.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Arbutus Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2022 – Arbutus Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

3/4/2022 – Arbutus Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

3/4/2022 – Arbutus Biopharma had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $5.50 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Arbutus Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/5/2022 – Arbutus Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/2/2022 – Arbutus Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.02 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.69.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 730,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 476,475 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

