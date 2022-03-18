Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Investar has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Investar has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Investar to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Investar stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45. Investar has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 7.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin acquired 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759. 9.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Investar by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Investar by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 33,123 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Investar by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Investar by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISTR. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Investar in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

