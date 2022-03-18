Invesque (TSE:IVQ) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
IVQ opened at C$1.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.26. Invesque has a 12-month low of C$1.61 and a 12-month high of C$4.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.58.
Invesque Company Profile (Get Rating)
