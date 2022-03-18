Invesque (TSE:IVQ) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IVQ opened at C$1.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.26. Invesque has a 12-month low of C$1.61 and a 12-month high of C$4.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.58.

Get Invesque alerts:

Invesque Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.