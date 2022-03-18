Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.55. Approximately 30,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 52,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08.

Get Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOXQ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,040,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,568,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.