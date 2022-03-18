Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.14

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and traded as low as $17.14. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 23,397 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBF. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 46,030 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 553,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 21,029 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

