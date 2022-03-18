Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.14

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and traded as low as $17.14. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 23,397 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Bond Fund (VBF)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.