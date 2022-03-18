Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) CFO Buys $29,800.00 in Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $1.69 on Friday. Invacare Co. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invacare during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Invacare during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Invacare during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Invacare during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

