Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of INTZ stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.50. 186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,529. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.33. Intrusion has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $28.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 8,594.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 263,005 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

