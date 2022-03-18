International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at BTIG Research

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

IMXI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. International Money Express has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $21.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $829.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $2,661,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

