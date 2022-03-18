Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Short Interest Down 15.6% in February

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Interface has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interface will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TILE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Interface by 71.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Interface by 280.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Interface by 28.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Interface by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interface (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.