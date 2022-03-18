Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.