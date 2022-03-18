Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $51,000.
NASDAQ BND opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $87.07.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (BND)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.