Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 205.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,309 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple stock opened at $160.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.68 and a 200 day moving average of $160.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

