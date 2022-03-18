Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases 7,529 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 314.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 351.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $183.92 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $166.22 and a one year high of $205.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.53.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

