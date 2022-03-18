Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New $107.73 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 483,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,733,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.7% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $211.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.03 and a 200 day moving average of $220.36.

