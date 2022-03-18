Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $912,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 187.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 357,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after buying an additional 31,648 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,090,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $33.54.

