Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Intel by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,885,000 after purchasing an additional 200,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Intel by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 44,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

