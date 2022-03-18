Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 615,503 shares.The stock last traded at $14.35 and had previously closed at $14.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 398,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 226,470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,476,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 113,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,580,000.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

