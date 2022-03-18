Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 615,503 shares.The stock last traded at $14.35 and had previously closed at $14.33.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.
The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 398,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 226,470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,476,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 113,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,580,000.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAS)
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
