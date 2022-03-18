Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ISPO opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Inspirato has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $108.00.
About Inspirato (Get Rating)
Inspirato Inc is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences.
