Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPO opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Inspirato has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 66,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $670,141.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Revolution Management Co Llc sold 100,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $1,018,358.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,888 shares of company stock worth $2,860,848.

Inspirato Inc is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences.

