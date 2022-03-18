Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) to report $54.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.43 million and the highest is $56.20 million. Insmed reported sales of $40.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $255.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.78 million to $273.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $343.75 million, with estimates ranging from $318.97 million to $375.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 102.11% and a negative net margin of 230.63%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $39,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,544. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Insmed by 367.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INSM traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $23.73. 18,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,669. Insmed has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.16.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

