Insight Select Income Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:INSI)

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

Insight Select Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of INSI opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $23.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insight Select Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund ( NYSE:INSI Get Rating ) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Insight Select Income Fund worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Insight Select Income Fund (Get Rating)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.