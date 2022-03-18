Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Sells 25,402 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) President Michael A. Bieber sold 25,402 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $712,272.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
WLDN traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.20. 99,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,997. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $44.57.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
About Willdan Group (Get Rating)
Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.