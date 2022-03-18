Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Sells 25,402 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) President Michael A. Bieber sold 25,402 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $712,272.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WLDN traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.20. 99,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,997. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $44.57.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,739,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 382,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 134,008 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 652.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 77,580 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 55,950 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

