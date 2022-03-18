Insider Selling: Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of WSBF opened at $19.63 on Friday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $475.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.34.
Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,546,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 70,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 252,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
About Waterstone Financial (Get Rating)
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.
