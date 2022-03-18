Insider Selling: Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WSBF opened at $19.63 on Friday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $475.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,546,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 70,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 252,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

About Waterstone Financial (Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.