Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Director Sells 81,809 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) Director Ralph Bartel sold 81,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $445,859.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,617 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $50,237.11.

On Thursday, March 10th, Ralph Bartel sold 58,787 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $401,515.21.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $36,500.00.

Shares of TZOO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.60. 124,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,471. The firm has a market cap of $80.91 million, a PE ratio of 132.03 and a beta of 1.79. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 35,400.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TZOO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

