Insider Selling: The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP Sells 4,418 Shares of Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) EVP John Gannfors sold 4,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $198,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ODP traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $46.98. 734,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.90. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ODP by 26.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ODP in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,503,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 92,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,248,000 after purchasing an additional 550,495 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.