Insider Selling: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells 194,334 Shares of Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 194,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $441,138.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecmc Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 24,229 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $48,458.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 17,219 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $34,610.19.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 52,650 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $115,303.50.

On Monday, February 28th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 26,662 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $61,855.84.

On Friday, February 25th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,400.00.

NASDAQ:PFMT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.40. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,900. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. Performant Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of -0.68.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,983,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,784 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Performant Financial by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,684 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in Performant Financial by 1,005.8% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,268,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,199 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Performant Financial by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 977,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

