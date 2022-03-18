Insider Selling: Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Insider Sells 7,137 Shares of Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) insider John Christopher Morgan sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,270 ($29.52), for a total transaction of £162,009.90 ($210,676.07).

John Christopher Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, John Christopher Morgan sold 29,327 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($29.84), for a total transaction of £673,054.65 ($875,233.62).

LON:MGNS opened at GBX 2,330 ($30.30) on Friday. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,662.55 ($21.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.50). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,224.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,361.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 62 ($0.81) dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGNS shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.11) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,600 ($33.81) to GBX 2,250 ($29.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

