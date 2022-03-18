Insider Selling: IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Sells 722,431 Shares of Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) CEO William E. Welch sold 722,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,636,873.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IronNet stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. IronNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IronNet in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IronNet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IronNet by 13,407.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IronNet (Get Rating)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

