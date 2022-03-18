Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells 3,657 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total value of $722,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Geng Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Geng Lin sold 1,306 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $255,936.82.

FFIV opened at $200.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.61. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

F5 Networks ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 343,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,305,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

