Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total value of $320,080.00.

On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

Shares of CRVL traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.30. The stock had a trading volume of 79,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,943. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.74 and its 200 day moving average is $179.26. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $213.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, TheStreet cut CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

