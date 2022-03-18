Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 2,464 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $52,704.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.48. 3,498,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 3.44. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,640,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,898,000 after purchasing an additional 362,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $74,217,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,962,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,972,000 after purchasing an additional 73,402 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after purchasing an additional 77,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

