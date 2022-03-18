Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells 11,880 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACELGet Rating) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 11,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $12.99 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

About Accel Entertainment (Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.