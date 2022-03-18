Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells 11,880 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 11,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $12.99 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Accel Entertainment (Get Rating)
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
