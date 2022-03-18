Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells 11,880 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 11,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $12.99 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

About Accel Entertainment (Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.