Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Sells $268,804.40 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $268,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,077 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $81,857.19.

On Monday, January 31st, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,032 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $219,316.88.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

