Insider Buying: The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Major Shareholder Buys $18,585.00 in Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) major shareholder Elizabeth Scripps acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $18,585.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elizabeth Scripps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Elizabeth Scripps acquired 900 shares of E.W. Scripps stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,475.00.

Shares of SSP opened at $21.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.37.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $622.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.76 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,230,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 20,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,928,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,114,000 after buying an additional 400,499 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

