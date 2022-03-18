Insider Buying: Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Insider Buys 53,500 Shares of Stock

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating) insider Robert Dunn purchased 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £13,910 ($18,088.43).

LON ROL opened at GBX 25.90 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.97 million and a PE ratio of 260.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.83. Rotala PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 21.45 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 36.98 ($0.48).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Rotala’s previous dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 4.65%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

