Insider Buying: PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) CEO Acquires 31,754 Shares of Stock

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) CEO Steven Mark Towe purchased 31,754 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,025.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.81. PowerFleet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $9.34.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in PowerFleet by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 119.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 531,386 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 81.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 902,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 403,926 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 181,134 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PWFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

About PowerFleet (Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.