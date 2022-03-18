Insider Buying: FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Insider Purchases 4,642 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FSK opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSK. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About FS KKR Capital (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.