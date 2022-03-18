Insider Buying: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLSGet Rating) EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Narasimha Kini also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 14th, Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $136.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $146.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth about $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

About ExlService (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

