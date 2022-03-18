Insider Buying: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Buys 140,000 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 140,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $5,089,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brad Gerstner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, Brad Gerstner acquired 61,700 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $2,000,931.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,097,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,260. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.00. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,452,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,587,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,273,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.