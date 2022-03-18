Insider Buying: Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Insider Purchases 31,250 Shares of Stock

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Rating) insider William Hames purchased 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.75 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$148,437.50 ($106,789.57).

William Hames also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, William Hames purchased 43,000 shares of Cedar Woods Properties stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.68 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$201,240.00 ($144,776.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland. The company's property portfolio also includes medium and high-density apartments, townhouses, and office developments.

