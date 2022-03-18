Insider Buying: Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) Director Bruce H. Spector bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $141,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ARDC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. 127,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,674. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

