Insider Buying: Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) Director Bruce H. Spector bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $141,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
ARDC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. 127,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,674. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
