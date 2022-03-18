Insider Buying: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) Director William C. Green purchased 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ABR opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 38.20 and a quick ratio of 38.20. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 635,468 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 335,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,805,000 after acquiring an additional 272,426 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 262,819 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 229,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.