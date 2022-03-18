Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Shares Gap Down to $6.52

Shares of Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.52, but opened at $6.38. Innovid shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 1,934 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Innovid in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at $65,678,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at $2,394,000.

Innovid Company Profile (NYSE:CTV)

Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.

