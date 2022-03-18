Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Shares Gap Down to $6.52

Shares of Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.52, but opened at $6.38. Innovid shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 1,934 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Innovid in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.29.
Innovid Company Profile (NYSE:CTV)
Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovid (CTV)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.